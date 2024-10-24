Center for People with Disabilities hosts early voting event to make casting a ballot easier for all

BOULDER, Colo. — Six accessible voting machines were placed around the Center for People with Disabilities building in Boulder Wednesday to help remove barriers and make voting more accessible and comfortable for all.

Boulder County Elections partnered with the center to help people with disabilities cast their ballot. Among those the partnership helped was Tyle Kanazawa, whose life now comes with new challenges.

"With my vision declining, it’s harder and harder to read anything on paper," he said.

So this election season, filling out a ballot isn't as easy as it used to be, but he's committed to make his voice heard.

"Every citizen should vote. That’s what our country is based upon, the democratic process," Kanazawa said.

The six accessible voting machines proved to be a huge help for him and other people with disabilities.

"One in four people in the United States identify as a person with a disability. So we're a voting block of over 38 million individuals who are people with disabilities that deserve to have our voice heard," said Craig Towler, community organizer with the Center for People with Disabilities.

With the technology that looks similar to a video game controller, Towler said you can enlarge the print on the screen.

"You also have the option to use headsets and have it audio only, turning the screen off for privacy. And then you also have different interface options, where you can use a tactile controller that has arrows on it that are the same shape as arrows, and then also Braille on top of it," Towler said.

It's only the second time Boulder County has done this.

"To take these extra steps, to bring visibility to people with disabilities and focus on accessibility and inclusivity really goes a long way," Towler said.

The first time they tried it was during the Primary, where Boulder County's Clerk said the event helped 11 voters cast their ballot.

With the help of the four election judges, Kanazawa said he isn't feeling held back by his disability, but instead empowered by his ability to vote with confidence.

"I want to learn all the various aspects and tools and technologies available so that I can participate in life as much as I can," Kanazawa said.

Make sure you have a plan to submit your ballot. Denver7 has a voter guide to help you out.