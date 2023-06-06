Watch Now
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for man last seen in Colorado Springs

Nick Walker, who is a member of the Ojibwe Tribe in Michigan was last known to possibly be in the Colorado Springs area in late May.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 06, 2023
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 33-year-old man last seen in Colorado Springs.

Walker is 6’3”, weighs around 130 pounds and has a large tattoo on his right forearm, the CBI said.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

