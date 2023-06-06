CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for man last seen in Colorado Springs

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 33-year-old man last seen in Colorado Springs.

Nick Walker, who is a member of the Ojibwe Tribe in Michigan was last known to possibly be in the Colorado Springs area in late May.

Walker is 6’3”, weighs around 130 pounds and has a large tattoo on his right forearm, the CBI said.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

CBI