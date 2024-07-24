CBI continues search for missing 5-year-old boy whose mom was murdered near Pagosa Springs

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the search continues for a missing 5-year-old boy whose mom was murdered near Pagosa Springs earlier this month.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of County Road 700 around 2:20 a.m. on July 2 after someone called 911. Operators were not able to communicate with the caller, so two deputies were dispatched, according to CBI.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman who was later identified as Chrystal Snow, 39, of Pagosa Springs. The sheriff's office requested support from CBI, which agreed to be the lead investigative agency.

An autopsy determined Snow died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

CBI investigators believe Snow called 911 shortly before she died.

Local CBI identifies persons of interest in Pagosa Springs woman's death Sydney Isenberg

Hours after Snow's death, investigators found her son, 5-year-old Helliono Martinez, alive with an aunt in Cortez, according to CBI.

On July 16, the Department of Human Services obtained a court order granting the state of Colorado emergency custody of the boy. That same day, investigators learned Helliono was last seen with his father, Charles Martinez, 43, around 1:30 p.m. heading to their home on Highway 160 in Cortez. CBI issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Helliono two days later.

Charles and Helliono were last seen traveling in a gold 2011 Dodge Ram 2500. Investigators have since located the truck, but the two have not been located.

CBI said there is "growing concern for the boy's well-being." Helliono is described as a Hispanic boy, 3 feet 5 inches tall and 75 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Charles is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

In an update on July 3, CBI said persons of interest have been identified in Snow's death but no arrests have been made. On Tuesday, CBI said it "hasn't named any persons of interest." Investigators believe Snow was targeted and there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information about Helliono or Charles's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Montezuma County Sheriff's Office at 970-565-8452.