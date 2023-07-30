One tornado and several funnels were reported late Saturday as a line of strong thunderstorms moved through Weld County.

Video shared with Denver7 by Paul Acosta showed the reported tornado just south of Wiggins, Colorado in Weld County.

The tornado touchdown caught on video was in a rural area and there was no reported damage.

There were several tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Boulder on Saturday, including one for parts of Weld County.

The NWS later confirmed one tornado and several funnel cloud sightings in an area from Roggen to Strasburg.

We've had one tornado and multiple funnels that have formed along a boundary from Roggen to Strasburg. Additional landspout tornadoes are possible for about another hour or so. #COwx https://t.co/sKyBsadJaE — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2023

While June is typically more active, Colorado typically sees on average 11 tornadoes in July, and around 53 a year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Weather News A soggy June makes way for the potential of more rain in July Robert Garrison

This has been a particularly active severe weather season with several tornadoes reported across the state.

A destructive tornado hit Highlands Ranch in the Denver metro area in late June uprooting trees, knocking down power lines, fences and damaging roofs.

The EF-1 tornado with winds between 86 and 110 mph created havoc along a nearly 6-mile path.

A powerful EF-3 tornado also blew through parts of Prowers County the same week destroying buildings and killing livestock. EF-3 tornadic winds range between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

The most tornado-prone county in Colorado, and the entire country, is Weld County. Since 1950, there have been nearly 270 tornadoes in Weld County with 16 reported in the city and county of Denver during the same time frame.

Caught on video: Tornado touches town in Weld County Saturday