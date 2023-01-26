Casa Bonita is hiring more than 550 positions ahead of expected May opening

Casa Bonita, a popular Colorado landmark which is set to reopen in a few months, is hiring more than 550 positions.

In a video posted Thursday, Colorado governor Jared Polis joined Casa Bonita executive chef, culinary partner Dana Rodriguez to announce the hiring spree.

Positions to be filled range from kitchen staff, security, entertainers, managers and more.

Casa Bonita is set to reopen in May after closing down food service during the pandemic after its owner at that time, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The restaurant was then purchased by “South Park” creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

In a release, Casa Bonita broke down the numbers of positions it hopes to fill including 150 kitchen staff, 140 servers, 40 bartenders, 40 cashiers.

The restaurant is seeking adrenaline junkies to fill positions in its entertainment department which include divers who can perform staged stunts.

Denver7 took viewers behind the scenes back in 2019 to see what it takes to be a cliff diver at Casa Bonita.

Dive, die, repeat: Casa Bonita puts out call for divers

Stone and Parker acquired Casa Bonita for $3.1 million and Rodriquez was expected to oversee a redesign of the kitchen and the development of new menu items, Denver7 reported in 2021.

Casa Bonita says it will start filling positions this month.