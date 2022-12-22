Casa Bonita to reopen in May after two-year closure

DENVER — Casa Bonita is projected to reopen in May 2023, according to its new owners and executive chef.

The initial company that owned Casa Bonita filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in 2021, seeking to reorganize debt, and closed in March 2020 for food service. It was then purchased by “South Park” creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

Stone and Parker, along with Dana "Loca" Rodriguez, who is the executive chef and culinary partner for Casa Bonita, released a YouTube video Thursday afternoon .

“You know, guys, I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradans want for Christmas. And besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they wanted an opening date for Casa Bonita,” Parker said in the video.

Rodriguez, an award-winning chef and restaurateur, said Casa Bonita has brought joy to many people over the years.

“We wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado,” she said.

Before closing, Casa Bonita was a one-of-a-kind Mexican restaurant was a popular destination due to its unique entertainment, including cliff divers and mariachi bands.

The restaurant has stayed open for tours.

No other details were immediately available.