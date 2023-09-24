Capitol Hill homeless encampment prepares for move, neighbors ready to see it go

DENVER — Around 70 people living in tents and makeshift shelters near East Eighth Ave. & Logan Street in Capitol Hill are preparing for the city to clean-up and close their encampment, while neighbors said it's well past time for the city to take control and shut it down for good.

"This here is just sad for the neighborhood and the businesses around here. There's no reason for it," said Everett Martin Gallegos, who's apartment sits just feet from the tents, which are now taking over a large section of the sidewalk on Logan St.

The City of Denver said it's moving around 70 people to hotel rooms at an undisclosed location on Monday because of the overwhelming amount of trash, human waste and discarded needles.

"Getting worse day-by-day," said Gallegos.

Notices posted up the sidewalk across the street from the Colorado Governor's mansion show the encampment will be shut down on Tuesday.

But many told Denver7 they've been put on a waitlist.Those who didn't make it on the list for the hotel transfer will have to take advantage of the shelter system until other resources become available. According to city officials, that could take weeks, or even months.

Denver Mayor Johnston addresses funding concerns to house 1,000 people by end of year Óscar Contreras

After living on the streets for 17 years, Bobby Lively said he is hopeful about the hotel room offer.

"They’re trying something different. I mean nobody wants to see us, they don't want to look at us..," said Lively.

But Lively acknowledged many may check-in and not stay.

"There's a lot of freedom out here," Lively admitted.

On Sunday, the group Headwaters Protectors was helping prepare those making the transition to the hotel rooms. Founded during the pandemic, the non-profit's goal is to bring people access to drinking water and public sanitation.

"I think this location more than almost any is a stark example of power and wealth versus people who need assistance," said Ean Thomas Tafoya, Founder of Headwaters Protectors.

Tafoya showed us how their mobile unit helps those experiencing homelessness clean their pots and pans. Their team also passes out hygiene products, trash bags and even Narcan.

Alex West who lives in a nearby encampment thinks Monday could be a new start for those who want the help.

"Most of the people who have some kind of lives to salvage, I think they're gonna take this hand up and run with it," said West.

A spokesperson for the City said they are still finalizing the details on exactly how they're going to keep people from coming back to the encampment once it closes Tuesday.