Calls for safer neighborhood streets grow after car crashes into west Denver home

DENVER — Denver police are investigating after a driver who allegedly blew through a stop sign slammed into a Villa Park home early Tuesday, seriously injuring the driver and a passenger, leaving several occupants with minor injuries, and causing major damage to the house — a crash that has renewed concerns about neighborhood speeding.

Ring camera footage captured the moment sparks flew before the crash, which happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of W. 10th Avenue and Perry Street.

Christina and Melissa, two residents of the home, were asleep inside when the sound of shattering glass woke them up.

"The roof is structurally unsound at this point. The patio is detached, the sheds were exploded. They exploded," Christina said.

Melissa said she was relieved her younger sister was not seriously hurt.

"I'm just happy my baby sister didn't get hurt or anything, because she was in the room when it, like, happened with my parents," Melissa said.

The crash came as no surprise to nearby resident Kathryn Werner, who said she came across the scene at 5:30 a.m.

"Police cars everywhere, caution tape everywhere, and like my instant reaction was like, 'Okay.' Like just kind of like a, 'Yeah, another day in the neighborhood,'" Werner said.

She explained dangerous driving is not limited to major roads like Federal, Morrison, Sheridan and Colfax.

"What you don't realize is that that danger sort of permeates the arterial streets within the neighborhood," Werner said.

Werner described watching drivers run red lights during her daily drop-off and pick-up route through Westwood, and said Perry Street is particularly dangerous.

"People trying to avoid Federal and Sheridan speed down Perry. I've been passed on the left on a single, single lane road more times than I can count, and this is just like a regular afternoon, like these people are going 50 down Perry, narrow street, cars parked on both sides, it's all the time," Werner said.

Werner said she believes the solution requires involvement from multiple parties — the community, city officials and law enforcement.

"I don't think I know the answer, but I think with most wicked problems like this, where the answer is very complex, we need many parties to be involved, and I don't know if they're just not talking to each other," Werner said.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure had planned to begin safety improvements at the intersection of 10th and Perry this spring, according to the city's website. A spokesperson confirmed those improvements will now not begin until fall.

Some of the planned improvements include extending sidewalks to reduce crossing distances, adding paint and posts to slow down right turns and narrowing 10th Avenue in hopes of reducing drivers' speed.

The driver and passenger inside the crashed car were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Denver Police. The driver was arrested and is being held for investigation of vehicular assault.

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