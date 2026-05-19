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Driver crashes into Denver home, fence early Tuesday morning; 1 person hospitalized

Denver crash May 19 2026
Denver7
Denver crash May 19 2026
Denver police investigating crash near W. 10th Avenue, Perry Street
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DENVER — A driver crashed into a house and yard near W. 10th Avenue and N. Perry Street early Tuesday morning, Denver police say.

The Denver Police Department posted about the crash at 2:47 a.m.

Denver7 sent a crew to the scene. A stop sign, home — including a corner of its roof — and fence was damaged, in addition to the car.

Watch our latest report on this crash in the video below.

Denver police investigating crash near W. 10th Avenue, Perry Street

Kurt Barnes, public information officer with DPD, said the first 911 call came in just before 2 a.m. One person was seriously injured in the crash, but it's not clear if that individual was in the car or in the home, he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

W. 10th Avenue is closed in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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