Calls for accountability grow after no-confidence vote in Federal Heights city manager

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Frustration is building in Federal Heights as residents and first responders continue to call for action against City Manager Jacquie Halburnt following a vote of no confidence from police and fire unions last week.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, community members voiced their anger and demanded accountability from city leadership.

"Put her on administrative leave or fire her!" one resident shouted during public comment.

After a closed-door executive session that lasted more than an hour, Mayor Linda Montoya offered little clarity to the public about Halburnt's future with the city.

"The city council will be taking measures to address all of your concerns," Montoya said.

That vague response only intensified residents' frustration.

"Where's the accountability? She needs to be held accountable, and so does that council," said Jim Fenimore, who lives in Federal Heights.

In a statement Wednesday, Federal Heights first responders expressed their disappointment with the council's response and said, in part, they "will continue to call for a full, open, and transparent investigation into City Management."

Read the full statement from Federal Heights First Responders below:

Federal Heights First Responders are disappointed in the outcome of last night's special executive session, but will continue to call for a full, open, and transparent investigation into City Management. Both the Police Chief and Fire Chief intend to cooperate fully with any outside investigation so long as it includes city leadership and city council members.



"The members of our Union are deeply concerned by the outcome of the City Council vote last night," said FOP 77 President Jason Schlenker. "This decision raises serious questions about the future of public safety in Federal Heights."



"Our members strongly oppose the results of the executive session," said Local 4222 President Josh Maikranz. "We believe the decision fails to prioritize the safety of Federal Heights residents and the first responders who serve this community."

Federal Heights First Responders

Denver7 reached out to all council members to learn more about what measures they're considering to address community concerns, but did not receive responses.

We also reached out to Halburnt, who declined to comment further on the situation.

Despite ongoing uncertainty, residents remain determined to push for change.

"I really hope this is resolved," said Sarah Dawn Pearlstein, a former Federal Heights City Council member.

