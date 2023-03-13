Shuttle bus service for riders impacted by RTD light rail derailment

DENVER — Commuters impacted by the RTD light rail train derailment on the W Line in Golden have access to a bus shuttle service while repairs continue Monday.

The first car of the W Line derailed at the Jefferson County Station on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. There were five people on board with two passengers reporting minor injuries, according to a news release.

With the work-week commute, RTD has shuttle buses connecting W Line service at Red Rocks College and Jefferson County Government Center in Golden.

At the scene on Monday morning, Denver7’s Veronica Acosta noted repair work continuing on overhead wires.

RTD commuters can check this website for the latest service alerts.