2 injured after RTD light rail train derailment in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two people sustained minor injuries after an RTD light rail train derailed in Golden Saturday morning.

The first car of the W Line derailed at the Jefferson County Station at 9:30 a.m., according to RTD.

Five people were on board the train — the operator and four passengers — when it went off the track at the station located near the Jefferson County Court building, the transit agency said in a news release.

Two passengers reported minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Video from the scene appears to show the first car of the train went up an embankment. There's no word on what caused the train to derail.

The incident is under investigation.

RTD said shuttle buses are replacing W Line service at Red Rocks College and Jefferson County Government Center-Golden stations.

W Line trains are operating as scheduled between Red Rocks College and Denver Union stations.

This is the second RTD derailment in six months. The R Line derailment last year injured multiple people. The Sept. 21, 2022, incident occurred at the intersection of S. Sable Boulevard and E. Exposition Avenue in Aurora.