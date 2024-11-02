Buildings, walkways vandalized around CU Boulder campus; investigation underway

BOULDER, Colo. — Several buildings and walkways of the University of Colorado Boulder campus were vandalized, which included antisemitic messages, early Friday morning, according to a statement from the school.

"We are working as quickly as possible to remove the graffiti and proactively providing support resources to impacted groups on campus," the statement reads.

The CU Boulder Police Department is investigating this case and is reviewing footage. They will release it to the public if they believe it will help with the investigation, the department said.

Anybody with information is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 and reference case number 2024-2190. In addition, anybody is welcome to submit an anonymous tip to CUPD at this link.

"This type of conduct is not a productive way to address the difficult conversations facing our society today in a respectful and civil manner," the school's statement reads.

Resources are available for students, faculty and staff on CU's website.

