Colorado's Jewish community reflects one year since Oct. 7 attack on Israel

DENVER — Members of Colorado’s Jewish community gathered at sacred spaces Monday to mark one year since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The attack by Hamas was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust. More than 1,200 people, including 46 Americans, were murdered and more than 250 people were taken hostage by Hamas.

Hamas is still holding 101 people hostage, according to the Israeli government.

Brandon Rattiner, the senior director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, said the horrific, heartbreaking scenes of Oct. 7 are forever seared in his mind, especially Israeli parents trying to protect their kids as members of Hamas raided their homes.

“The images that come to mind for me when I think back on one year ago today are what I would've done in that situation,” said Rattiner. “And kids seeing their parents gunned down, their houses set aflame, I can't imagine, just can't imagine being a father in that situation, knowing that there were so many fathers and mothers and kids in that situation.”

Cantor Elizabeth Sacks, the senior cantor at Temple Emmanuel Denver, said the attack brought Colorado’s Jewish community closer together.

“We have watched what has unfolded in the Middle East with great sadness,” said Sacks.

KMGH-TV Denver7's Brandon Richard spoke with Brandon Rattiner, the senior director of the Jewish Community Relations Council on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

She said the attack brought an increase in fear and a rise in antisemitism.

“We are always aware that there are people who carry old ideas of the danger of the Jewish community, and we are sad and scared and sometimes angry that that continues to perpetuate itself,” said Sacks.

Rattiner said the fact that protests against Israel have picked back up in recent days leading up to the Oct. 7 anniversary is alarming.

“Just this past weekend in Cherry Creek, there were people shouting, 'Israel should be gone,' in the streets,” said Rattiner. “That’s not a message of peace. That’s not a message of unity. That’s a message that Jews should leave, and probably forcibly, from those communities.”

Rattiner said he’s happy that the United States government has continued to support Israel.

“I'm proud that the United States has stood with Israel. I'm especially proud that the Colorado delegation federally has stood with Israel,” said Rattiner.

KMGH-TV Cantor Elizabeth Sacks of Temple Emmanuel Denver

Members of the Jewish community are set to gather at Temple Emmanual on Monday at 7 p.m. to honor the lives lost on Oct. 7.

“We are holding what we hope will be a moment of memorial and also a chance to look forward for hope,” said Sacks. “It is a community gathering of the whole Denver Jewish community.”

Sacks said thousands gathered at Temple Emmanuel last year after the attacks and she expects another big crowd.

Despite the continuing war, Sacks said the Jewish community still hopes for peace.

“What we hope for is a sense that needless violence stops, needless terrorism stops, and that we can all move forward in the spirit of peace that we wish for,” said Sacks.