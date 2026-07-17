Broomfield's long-awaited Town Square still in limbo as developer faces deadline to secure permits

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield residents have waited more than a decade for their city's first walkable downtown — and it still isn't clear whether that wait will ever end.

"I know this project has been a long one and complicated and messy," resident Lois Vanderkooi said at Thursday night's special council meeting.

The vision has long been a vibrant town center with shops, restaurants, a lake, and hundreds of new apartments. But after years of delays and withdrawn extension requests, Broomfield Town Square remains in limbo.

"My impression from all of this is generally that the developer has changed their minds on whether the economics make sense for this project," one resident told city leaders.

Denver7 Broomfield held a special meeting about the Town Square Project Thursday night.

Developer City Street Investors now faces a Sept. 12 deadline for permits.

Under Broomfield municipal code, developers have three years from the approval of the site development plan (SDP) to secure permits for meaningful vertical construction.

According to the city, if qualifying building permits are not issued before that deadline, city council may consider revoking the current site development plan (SDP) — but revoking the SPD would not terminate the redevelopment agreement that exists.

Broomfield Broomfield Town Square faces uncertain future as developer seeks extension Claire Lavezzorio

In 2019, an agreement was signed between City Street Investors and Broomfield. That deal locked the city into a 25-year commitment with the developer, meaning even if City Street Investors misses the September deadline, the city cannot simply walk away and choose a new development team immediately.

Broomfield City Councilor Todd Cohen told Denver7 the city has done everything it can.

"Broomfield has checked all the boxes to make this development happen," Cohen said. "We're just waiting for the developer to move forward."

Denver7 Todd Cohen, a Broomfield Council member sitting down with Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio.

But waiting is something Broomfield has already been doing for years. When asked why the community should still have confidence in the developer amid all the changes, Cohen acknowledged the challenge ahead.

"Well, we hope that they can regain the community's trust," Cohen said. "The community gave them their full faith in 2019 and anticipated they would come forward by this point."

Cohen said the developer has promised a new path forward by July 31 — another milestone residents will be watching closely.

"We're optimistic. We're hopeful that this developer — they made a commitment to the community. They were given the community's full faith that they will come forth and come with a workable plan," Cohen said.

Denver7

For residents who have spent years watching the project stall, cautious hope is about all that remains.

"It's unfortunate it's come to this. I'm just hopeful in some manner the project can continue," one resident said.

A spokesperson for City Street Investors told Denver7 on Thursday: "Our team is retooling our approach and will be back with a revised proposal shortly."