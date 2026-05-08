Broomfield Town Square faces uncertain future as developer seeks 18-month extension

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield's vision for its first walkable downtown faces uncertainty after developers behind the proposed $390 million Broomfield Town Square project requested an 18-month extension for their site plans.

Plans for Broomfield Town Square include a food hall, hundreds of new residences, restaurants and shops surrounded by a lake. But the project has faced several timeline shifts over the last decade, and the extension request has sparked growing concern among neighbors about its future.

At a recent city council meeting, the developer addressed the complexity of the project.

"Sorry, this isn't a six-month project that you're putting some strip shopping center and some apartments up," Joe Vostrejs with City Street Investors told Broomfield City Council. "This was highly complex, highly finished."

Andy Singh, owner of Casablanca Wine & Spirits, opened his business next door because of the planned development.

"If it opens, it helps us a lot, you know," Singh said.

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Singh said the project is something the community needs.

Long-time Broomfield resident Lois Vanderkoii said she understands the challenges for a project this large.

"They're hindered by economic forces and cost. And it's a big project," she said.

Still, Vanderkoii said there is worry that the project may never come to fruition.

If the agreement falls apart, the land could sit vacant for decades — an outcome long-time residents hope to avoid.

"It'd be great to have this," resident Neil Allaire said.

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Allaire said a completed town square would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"It'd be really nice to have a coffee shop I could walk to, ice cream shop," he said.

City council will discuss the developer's extension request on May 12. The city is not commenting until then.

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