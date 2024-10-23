Broomfield man convicted in fatal shooting of wife, sentenced to life in prison

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A jury convicted a man of murder after he shot and killed his wife in their Broomfield apartment's kitchen as she made dinner in September of 2022.

John Ramos, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 25, 2022, Ramos called 911 and reported that he had shot his wife inside their unit at the Stonegate Apartments, which is along Ridge Parkway near the intersection with W. 120th Avenue in Broomfield. During the call, he said his wife had been abusive throughout the day and that he was defending himself, the district attorney's office said.

When officers with the Broomfield Police Department arrived at the scene, Ramos was taken into custody.

During the investigations, officials learned he had shot his wife, who was making dinner in the kitchen, three times with a pistol, the district attorney's office said. She was struck once in the forehead and twice in the neck. Ramos admitted in an interview with police that his wife had never threatened him, as he stated on the 911 call, the district attorney's office said.

He was formally charged with first-degree murder a few days after the shooting.

His case went to trial on Oct. 14. A jury convicted Ramos of first-degree murder and on Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This was a brutal killing,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “In the worst possible act of domestic violence, a husband fatally shot his wife in the kitchen while she was making dinner. It’s hard to fathom such a horrific act against a loved one. I’m thankful to my team, law enforcement, and the jury in this case for delivering a just verdict.”