Suspect in Broomfield homicide investigation arrested, police say

Shooting happened late Sunday afternoon at the Stonegate Apartments
Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 13:00:50-04

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A man accused of shooting a woman to death in Broomfield over the weekend has been arrested and is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to police.

John Ramos, 28, was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on one charge of first-degree murder and domestic violence charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman at the Stonegate Apartments on Ridge Parkway, near the intersection with W. 120th Avenue.

The woman’s identity, along with an official cause of death, will be released at a later time by the Broomfield and Adams County Coroner.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide, but at this time there is no danger to the community, authorities said.

Anyone who has additional details regarding the investigation, who has not already spoken with police, can call the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.

