Man accused of killing wife in their Broomfield apartment charged with first-degree murder

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A man accused of shooting his wife to death was charged with first-degree murder by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

John Ramos, 28, was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on one charge of first-degree murder and domestic violence charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman at the Stonegate Apartments on Ridge Parkway, near the intersection with W. 120th Avenue.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office confirmed the victim was Ramos’ wife. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide, but at this time there is no danger to the community, authorities said.

Anyone who has additional details regarding the investigation, who has not already spoken with police, can call the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.