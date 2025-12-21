Boulder rallies to save NCAR after Trump administration threatens to dismantle climate research center

BOULDER, Colo. — Hundreds of protesters lined Broadway in Boulder Saturday to defend the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).

The rally comes after the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, posted on Tuesday that the National Science Foundation (NSF) would be "breaking up" NCAR.

Vought claimed NCAR "is one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country."

https://x.com/russvought/status/2001099488774033692?s=20

The researchers at NCAR study everything from hurricane forecasting to air pollution. The facility is considered a "global leader in Earth system science".

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, hundreds attended the "Save NCAR" rally in front of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Boulder. The event focused on NCAR, but the location offered more visibility to the general public.

Demonstrators told Denver7 the center's work transcends politics and saves lives.

"This is not a left or right wing, Republican or Democrat issue," said Nikki Kayser, who traveled from Longmont for Saturday's protest. "We all need to know if a hurricane is coming."

Denver7

Others warned of safety implications if the center is dismantled.

"It certainly means lives will be lost in terms of worse weather forecasts and worse understanding about climate change, and it means we will lose a lot of really incredible scientists," said Jeremy Rugenstein, a professor at Colorado State University.

Beyond scientific concerns, demonstrators highlighted the economic impact a closure would have on Boulder. They worry the research could move overseas, reducing American control over critical weather and climate data.

"This country wants good science," said Jennifer Walton, who came to the rally from Castle Rock.

Several former NCAR employees joined the crowd, including Richard Friesen, who started working there in 1965.

"This is such a renowned organization," he said.

Denver7 A sign made by a former NCAR employee who attended Saturday's rally.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also attended and told Denver7 he plans to challenge efforts to dismantle the center.

"I've now been in court 47 times and counting because this administration thinks it's above the law. It's not. I'm going to keep fighting for Colorado," said Phil Weiser.

Earlier this week, the president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), which manages NCAR, said they have not been given any additional information about the federal government's plan to "break up" the center.

Denver7 National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)

The President of UCAR Antonio Busalacchi continued to say any plans to dismantle NCAR "would set back our nation’s ability to predict, prepare for, and respond to severe weather and other natural disasters."

Denver7 will continue to follow this story and what it means for the Boulder community.