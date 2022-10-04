Boulder police seek person of interest in University Hill shooting; announce arrest

DENVER — Police in Boulder are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shootout on University Hill in Boulder that resulted in a police shooting early Sunday morning.

Boulder police officers on foot encountered the shootout among “armed individuals” as they rounded a corner in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania around 1:27 a.m.

Police said one officer discharged his weapon during the interaction with the suspects, striking one man in the arm. He was later arrested and identified Monday as Zakiyy Lucas, 22.

Lucas is being charged with felony attempt murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, felony attempt murder in the first degree-after deliberation, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct-discharge firearm, according to Denver police. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

At least three other suspects who fled after the shooting remain at large. Police on Monday said they are looking for a person of interest, whose picture was released and can be seen below.

Boulder police

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify this person of interest in connection with the same crime. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 22-09880.

