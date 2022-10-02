Man wounded in Boulder police shooting after officers encounter armed suspects “actively shooting”

BOULDER, Colo. — A shootout between at least three suspects on a busy Boulder street amid the Saturday night bar crowd led to a police shooting where one suspect was wounded. No officer was struck and no other injuries were reported.

Boulder police officers on foot encountered the shootout among “armed individuals” early Sunday morning, according to the Boulder Police Department.

A male suspect was shot in the arm by a Boulder police officer and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The injured suspect is in police custody but two suspects remain at large.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the city’s University Hill neighborhood.

According to police, at approximately 1:27 a.m., officers were on foot in the area on a separate call when they received a report about a disturbance with guns nearby.

As officers rounded a corner responding to the disturbance call, they encountered “armed individuals who were actively shooting,” a Boulder police press release said.

“The officers were initially on a disturbance call, loud noise, and then they received this call. And they literally walked around the corner and they encountered armed suspects,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Police said one officer discharged his weapon during the interaction with the suspects, striking one man in the arm.

Herold said at least three different types of guns were involved in the shootout based on casings and firearms found at the scene.

Boulder police One of the firearms recovered from the scene.

At least two other suspects who took off after the shooting remain at large. Police said they are reviewing body-worn cameras and other leads to try to identify the suspects.

Police said they are aware of some videos of the incident uploaded to social media and ask anyone with any information to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 22-09880.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting. Per Boulder Police policy, the officer has been placed on paid, administrative leave.

