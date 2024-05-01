Watch Now
Boulder police seek hit-and-run driver that struck 15-year-old boy

Posted at 12:45 PM, May 01, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. – Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver that struck a teenager on Friday evening and left the scene.

According to Boulder police, at around 10 p.m. on April 26, a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while crossing the eastbound lanes of Canyon Blvd near 14th street.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Boulder police said on social media.

Limited vehicle information was available, but investigators said the suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark or black vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspected driver or vehicle is asked to contact Boulder police, specifically Traffic Officer Steve Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov.The public can also call 720-626-9749 with information.

