Bodycam video of police shootout after chase suspect crashes into Castle Rock 7-Eleven released

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released on Monday bodycam video of a 2023 police shootout with a suspect inside a Castle Rock 7-Eleven after the suspect crashed his truck into the convenience store during a pursuit.

The man in the video, Kyle Williamson, 33, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree assault and was sentenced Friday to 64 years in prison for the Oct. 11, 2023 crime spree and police chase that started in Thornton and ended inside the 7-Eleven store located at 80 Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock.

The bodycam video shows deputies responding to the 7-Eleven and ordering Williamson to put his gun down. But Williamson ignored the commands and began shooting at police as deputies returned fire. Williamson was hit multiple times during the shootout but survived. No officers were injured.

Monday’s release includes surveillance camera footage from within the store when Williamson crashed his Chevy Silverado through the front windows. A customer at the front counter can be seen jumping out of the way of the truck.

Williamson was on parole at the time of the incident. He was sentenced in 2011 to attempted sexual assault and child abuse causing serious bodily injury and was released on parole in 2022.

The Oct. 11 incident began after Thornton police attempted to pull the 33-year-old man over for fraudulent tags. He then led police on an hours-long chase where he shot at pursuing officers multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williamson’s wife, Hannah Woolard, was in the truck during the pursuit and pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accessory to a crime. She was sentenced on Aug. 5 to three years in community corrections.

The law enforcement shooting was investigated by the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Investigators deemed the deputies justified in their use of force.