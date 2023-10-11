Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person shot by law enforcement, 1 person in custody, truck into Castle Rock 7-Eleven Wednesday morning

One person was shot and another person was arrested Wednesday morning after a shootout with law enforcement that ended with a truck into a Castle Rock 7-Eleven, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
Car into 7-Eleven October 11 .jpeg
Car into 7-Eleven October 11 .jpeg
Posted at 6:54 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 09:08:06-04

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person was shot and another person was arrested Wednesday morning after a shootout with law enforcement that ended with a pickup truck into a Castle Rock 7-Eleven, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement followed a vehicle from Thornton into Castle Rock, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The suspects were shooting at Thornton police when the pursuit began, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office public information director Deborah Takahara.

A law enforcement officer shot back and hit one of the suspects. That person was taken to the hospital.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies and Thornton police officers who were involved in the incident were not injured.

East Plum Creek Parkway was temporarily closed and drivers were diverted onto Perry Street, but it was reopened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday

Both westbound lanes to Interstate 25 are open, but one eastbound lane remains closed past the 7-Eleven at the intersection of East Plum Creek Parkway and Wilcox Street, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Wilcox Street is open, and customers can get to the Safeway store in that area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the public information officer is on her way to give the press more information. Denver7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

1 person shot by law enforcement, 1 person in custody, truck into Castle Rock 7-Eleven Wednesday morning

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Denver7 turns 70! See amazing photos, videos from our archives