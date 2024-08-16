Man sentenced to 64 years in prison for shooting at law enforcement during pursuit

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced Friday to 64 years in prison for shooting at law enforcement during a pursuit that spanned from Thornton to Castle Rock, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

Kyle Williamson, 33, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree assault.

Williamson was on parole at the time of the incident. He was sentenced in 2011 to attempted sexual assault and child abuse causing serious bodily injury and was released on parole in 2022.

According to the district attorney's office, Thornton police tried to pull over a Chevrolet Silverado that was spray-painted and displayed tags for a different truck. The truck was occupied by Williamson and his wife, Hannah Woolard. The truck did not stop, and a police chase ensued.

During the chase, Williamson leaned out of the driver's side window and shot at officers multiple times, the DA's office said. Thornton officers followed the truck before calling off the pursuit near Interstate 25 and Ridgegate Parkway, where deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office picked up the chase.

Deputies tried to stop the truck with a tire deflation device but were unsuccessful. Williamson then drove over a sidewalk and through landscaping before crashing into a Castle Rock 7-Eleven. No one was injured in the crash.

After the crash, Williamson "ignored multiple commands to put his hands up and pointed a gun at a deputy," according to the DA's office. Two deputies opened fire, and Williamson was hit multiple times. Woolard was not struck.

“This case highlights the inherently dangerous job our law enforcement partners do when conducting traffic stops,” Chief Deputy DA Jake Adkins said in a statement. “This defendant only cared about getting away that night and he showed no regard for the safety of the public or officers.”

Williamson was sentenced to 16 years for each assault count, which will be served consecutively. He will also serve three years of mandatory parole.

“Kyle Williamson’s reckless actions put countless lives in danger, and today’s plea deal ensures he will be held accountable for his actions,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement. “I want to personally recognize my brave deputies who risked their lives to end Williamson’s crime spree. This is a testament to their courage and commitment to keeping Douglas County safe.”

Woolard pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accessory to a crime (Class 4 felony), according to the DA's office. She was sentenced on Aug. 5 to three years in community corrections.

The law enforcement shooting was investigated by the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Investigators deemed the deputies justified in their use of force.