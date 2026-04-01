Boating season begins at Barr Lake State Park

On Wednesday morning, boating season began at Barr Lake State Park and a few people took to the water before noon.

Around the state, boat ramps are opening across the state.

To protect wildlife at Barr Lake, boats must have engines of 10 horsepower or less.



Cyclist David Quintana told Denver7's Micah Smith that he visits the park almost every day to ride or walk, and enjoys seeing the wildlife. Over the past few weeks, he has noticed the water levels rising.

KMGH photojournalist Richard Butler David Quintana bikes around Barr Lake State Park almost every day.

“(The levels have) been increasing as they're bringing the water in to get ready for irrigation. They've stopped running water, I think, about a week ago, and then the other canal here… It’s not going to get much water. Yeah, it's pretty low,” Quintana said.

► Watch Denver7's Micah Smith's report in the video below

Boating season begins at Barr Lake

Around the park, signs warn of high fire danger and low algae at the park.

KMGH anchor Micah Smith

“I’m looking forward to everything greening up as the season warms up,” Quintana said. “It's really enjoyable to see the families and the boats. And so, it's always fun watching them fish.”

Barr Lake State Park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

State Boating season is about to begin in Colorado. Here are dates to keep in mind Óscar Contreras

Before heading out on the water, boaters must remember to get their vessels checked for aquatic nuisance species, also called ANS, and purchase a stamp. You can get your ANS check done ahead of time at any CPW office, but you can also get it done at your preferred state park while likely waiting for a little bit of time.

Life jackets are also strongly encouraged, especially at the beginning of the boating season when the water is still cold from snowpack. Many state parks in Colorado have life jackets to loan.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers online boating safety courses.