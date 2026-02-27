Boating season is about to begin in Colorado. Here are the opening dates for 7 state parks

DENVER — Boating opening dates across state parks mark the unofficial start of spring in Colorado but given this winter’s unseasonably warm temperatures across the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning recreations about obstacles they may encounter due to low water levels.

Before you head for the waters starting this weekend, however, you’ll need to do several things: Make sure your boat is registered, purchase an aquatic nuisance species (ANS) stamp and follow all ANS inspection requirements. Inspections can be done at a state park or a CPW administrative office during weekdays.

Here is when boating season begins at seven of the state’s parks:



Barr Lake: Wednesday, April 1 at 8 a.m.

Boyd Lake: Friday, March 6 at 7 a.m.

Chatfield (north ramp): Sunday, March 1 at 6 a.m.; both ramps: Wednesday, April 1 at 6 a.m.

Cherry Creek: Sunday, March 1 at 8 a.m.

Eleven Mile and Spinney: TBA pending ice conditions, check park websites for updates

Jackson Lake: Sunday, March 15 at 8 a.m.

North Sterling: Wednesday, April 1 at 8 a.m.

St Vrain: Sunday, March 1 at 8 a.m.

CPW officials said visitors should be aware of low water levels this year and steer around any water hazards or other debris that could become visible.

A CPW spokesperson said the agency “will continue to closely monitor water levels at state parks to ensure safety of watercraft and park ranger patrol boats.”

As of Thursday, Colorado’s snowpack was at 64% of what we’d normally see this time of year.

USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service

Boaters are also encouraged to complete a boating safety course through CPW before launching. Park visitors are reminded to purchase an annual Keep Colorado Wild pass for $29 to access all state parks and save time entering a park by bypassing long lines.