Board to vote next week on Adams 12 school district closures

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — On Wednesday, the Board of Education is expected to vote on Adam 12 Five Star Schools closure and consolidation plan. The recommendation shared in September outlines a recommendation that would close five elementary schools and one middle school.

It comes as the district says they are serving about 6,200 fewer students than they were seven years ago and expect the trend to continue.

The Studio School is one of the schools up for closure next week.

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“When I got the news, I was actually at the airport, and I just remember my heart sinking a little bit,” said Lauren Turner, a mother to a fifth and third grader at the school.

But she also noted that the news wasn’t necessarily a surprise, as district officials have identified The Studio School as the smallest school in the district with current enrollment sitting at 210 students.

“We knew it was a possibility but were just really hopeful that maybe because our school is doing so well, we would somehow miss it,” Turner said.

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Turner also serves on the school’s parent-teacher organization board and said she heard a strong response initially from families, noting just how “tight-knit” the school community is.

As a parent, several thoughts raced through her mind when she heard the news.

“It was, one the schools closing, and then immediately, what about our teachers? Where will they go? What will happen to them?” she recalled, stating the integral role they have played for her and other parents’ children.

Another parent, Kate Erickson, shared the initial feelings of disappointment.

“I was a little scared because I was like, 'I don't know what's next,'” Erickson said.

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“This school is such a gem in the district; it's such a gem to my son and our family, and the support team, the social-emotional emphasis at this school, and the support for kids that are on the spectrum," Erickson added.

"Like, really is strong and really supported our family and my child through his education, and I can't thank them enough."

But in the midst of all the uncertainty, both parents are trying to remain positive with the district’s recommendation plan, allowing their students guaranteed enrollment into a new K-8 magnet school.

The new magnet school would be located on Wyco Drive in Northglenn and offer a “continuation and expansion of arts enhanced learning opportunities” according to an online presentation shared during a community connection meeting with the school in September.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools Screenshot of online 'Community Presentation' from September

If the students at The Studio School apply through the “choice process,” they are guaranteed enrollment.

But the new school will only open if at least 420 students in the district indicate this school as their first choice by December, according to the online presentation.

“I think now it's turned into like, 'Okay, we have to make this work,'” Turner said. "Studio as we know it is just probably not going to be an option. So, we thought, 'Okay, if not that, let's see what is possible here.'"

“We need to all be on the same team and rally so we can find this opportunity for our students to go to the K-8, and hopefully retain most of our Studio School teachers there as well, because that's what makes the school so great,” she added.

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The hope for Turner and Erickson is that in the event the board does decide to close their children’s school, the district is able to transfer the same environment that made them fall in love with the Studio School to the new K-8 magnet school.

“We felt the energy of the school — the positivity,” explained Erickson. “We saw the collaboration, the arts integration approach, the emphasis on really encouraging kindness, and just felt like wow, this isn't just a school. This is a community of people that are going to help support our child as he grows — as my child grows and develops into a person."

“I really want that similar culture to transition into this new school and then grow larger and to be able to impact and support more families in the community and more children in the community,” she added.

“Best case is they bring all these shining stars of teachers that we have in administration and invite more of our great teachers from the district, from other schools that are also, unfortunately, getting displaced during that time. I'm thinking ... let's build a longer table. Who else can we invite here? Who else can be included in this from teachers and other families?” said Turner.

Turner also added, “I just hope other families will see how great Studio is, and if we can create another beautiful culture like that at the new campus, I think it'll be really appealing and a lot of other families who are being displaced could find a really good home for them and their students there”.

A total of 341 staff work at the six schools recommended for closure.

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On the district's website, they say they are “committed to retaining impacted employees. In partnership with our employee associations, the district would use priority hiring processes that recognize employee preferences to keep talented staff in Adams 12.”

The recommendations the district shared back in September are:



Close North Mor Elementary - Students move to Hillcrest and Westview elementary schools

Close Rocky Mountain Elementary - Students move to Cotton Creek, Federal Heights and North Star elementary schools

Close Centennial Elementary - Students move to Arapahoe Ridge Elementary

- Close Cherry Drive Elementary - Students move to Riverdale Elementary

Close The Studio School - As a magnet school without an attendance boundary, students will be guaranteed enrollment at a new K-8 magnet school with an arts emphasis in Northglenn. The Studio School students can also opt to attend their neighborhood school or apply to another school through the district’s choice process.

Close Shadow Ridge Middle - Students move to Century and Rocky Top middle schools

Hulstrom K-8, a gifted magnet school with a waitlist, would relocate and expand from approximately 690 students to 950 students.

A new K-8 magnet school with an artis emphasis would open at the site currently home to Hulstrom K-8. It would serve kindergarten through sixth grade in 2027-28, expand to seventh grade in 2028-29 and add eighth grade in 2029-30.



According to the district, the closures would take place at the end of the 2026-27 school year, and students would transition for the start of the 2027-28 school year.

The recommendation is expected to generate $5 million in annual savings after the first year of implementation, the district said.

Denver7 has covered how the trend of declining enrollment is impacting districts across Colorado.

On Sept. 22, the BVSD board voted 5-2 to move forward with consolidating schools next fall, a plan that closes four schools and impacts 16 in total. After the decision was made, BVSD Superintendent Rob Anderson told reporters he believes the district is ready to move forward with consolidation.

Jordan Ward The Boulder Valley School District board voted to close four schools and consolidate 16 total next fall, citing declining enrollment and resource challenges.

The decision has led parents in the district to file a lawsuit against BVSD, claiming a lack of public input in school plans.

On Sept. 25, Poudre School District (PSD) announced the list of schools recommended for closure or consolidation by the Comprehensive Planning Committee (CPC), which Superintendent Brian Kingsley explained as a group of 25 community members. The proposal is to close nine PSD schools and consolidate two by the fall of the 2027-2028 school year.

Denver7 spoke with a family in Northern Colorado impacted by the proposal earlier this week.