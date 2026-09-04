Adams 12 Five Star Schools recommends closing 6 schools amid declining enrollment

Adams 12 Five Star Schools presented their recommendations for school closures and consolidations during a meeting on Thursday.

It comes as the district said enrollment has dropped by 6,000 students since 2018.

According to the recommendations presented on Thursday night, the district would close five elementary schools and one elementary school with plans to expand one magnet school and create a second magnet school.

On the district's website, parents and faculty can find a school consolidation plan with details and important dates.

The recommendations are:

Close North Mor Elementary - Students move to Hillcrest and Westview elementary schools

Close Rocky Mountain Elementary - Students move to Cotton Creek, Federal Heights and North Star elementary schools

Close Centennial Elementary - Students move to Arapahoe Ridge Elementary

- Close Cherry Drive Elementary - Students move to Riverdale Elementary

Close The Studio School - As a magnet school without an attendance boundary, students will be guaranteed enrollment at a new K-8 magnet school with an arts emphasis in Northglenn. The Studio School students can also opt to attend their neighborhood school or apply to another school through the district’s choice process.

Close Shadow Ridge Middle - Students move to Century and Rocky Top middle schools

Hulstrom K-8, a gifted magnet school with a waitlist, would relocate and expand from approximately 690 students to 950 students.

A new K-8 magnet school with an artis emphasis would open at the site currently home to Hulstrom K-8. It would serve kindergarten through sixth grade in 2027-28, expand to seventh grade in 2028-29 and add eighth grade in 2029-30.

1,586 students impacted by a school closure.

341 staff work at the six schools recommended for closure. "The district is working with its employee associations and is committed to providing commensurate job opportunities for impacted staff through the 2027-28 school year."

All students impacted by closure will have a home at their new boundary school or have the option to apply to another district school through the choice process.

Two middle school boundaries would change. Current students affected by the boundary change could remain at their existing school with district-provided transportation.

According to the district, the closures would take place at the end of the 2026-27 school year, and students would transition for the start of the 2027-28 school year.

The recommendation is expected to generate $5 million in annual savings after the first year of implementation, the district said.

"I recognize the significance of this announcement, especially for the students, staff, families and alumni connected to the schools included. A school is far more than a building. It holds relationships, traditions, memories and a deep sense of community," Superintendent Chris Gdowski said in a letter to parents.