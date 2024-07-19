Blog: How Colorado and Denver is impacted following Friday’s global IT outage

DENVER — The global technology outage continues to impact operations across industries, including in Colorado Friday morning.

The massive disruption knocked out financial institutions, hospitals and some law enforcement systems among other Microsoft computer systems after a software update went awry.

The Associated Press reported that Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike believed outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. CrowdStrike said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

The Denver7 News Team is tracking impacts in the Denver metro area and across Colorado. Refresh this page and check back for updates throughout Friday.

Friday, July 19

9:45 A.M. | RTD SERVICES | Regional Transportation District reports 'significant' impacts to light rail services.

'The outage initially impacted several servers used in RTD’s transit operations, including the agency’s Computer-Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). Issues related to CAD/AVL have since been resolved, and real-time vehicle information was restored around 8 a.m.,' said RTD.

The service is running a reduced number of trains across the system, according to RTD, but reported no impacts to the A, B, G and N lines. Additionally, bus service has returned to normal.

According to RTD, these are the lingering light rail impacts Friday morning:

D Line: there is no D Line service until further notice. RTD has extended a bus shuttle between Littleton•Mineral and I-25•Broadway stations. Customers can also use the Route 0 or transfer to E or H line trains at I-25•Broadway Station.

E, H, R and W Lines: all four lines are experiencing significant delays with limited trains running.

9:40 A.M. | GRAND JUNCTION POLICE | GJPD said police and dispatch services have not been impacted by the outage.

9:36 A.M. | JET BLUE | The airline's communications team said JetBlue operations were normal Friday morning seeing no 'system-wide delays or cancellations,'

JetBlue told Denver7: 'While our operational systems were not impacted by this outage, customers should monitor their flight status and build in extra time in the event that this outage has impacted specific airports due to outages at other airlines, airport operators, or government agencies.'

9:15 A.M. | SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICES CLOSED | All local Social Security offices are closed to the public Friday and longer wait times should be expected for anyone calling the agency's 1-800 number. Online services are also impacted.

9:04 A.M. | COLORADO DEPT. OF MOTOR VEHICLES | CDMV is seeing outages impacting most services on Friday.

'Online services via Revenue Online, in-office and call center services may be unavailable. There currently is no timeline for when services will be restored. The Colorado Department of Revenue, Taxation Division will provide updates via its social media pages,' said the agency.

Services impacted:



Online DMV services

MV Express Kiosks

Driver license and ID card services

County Motor Vehicle Office services

DMV call centers



9:02 A.M. | BROOMFIELD MOTOR VEHICLE OFFICE | The agency is unable to process transactions as the Colorado State Drives system remains down.

9:00 A.M. | COLORADO COURTS | Impacts vary across court divisions in Colorado, according to a public information officer. People who have court appearances on Friday should check the status of their case. Some Colorado courts are not seeing any impacts.

8:45 A.M. | DENVER 911 SERVICES | Denver's Department of Public Safety reported Denver 911 services were impacted by the outage but 911 operators were still able to provide services and all services are back up.

'Callers were still able to reach 9-1-1 and the non-emergency line normally. Denver 9-1-1 immediately implemented continuity of operations plans once the outage started to ensure no disruption in services. Denver 9-1-1 was back to full operations at 6:10 a.m. this morning, and all systems are functioning normally at this time,' said the agency.

8:35 A.M. | AURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT | APD reports 'no serious impacts to police operations' and 911 services remain unaffected. 'Our CAD dispatch system went down about 10:30 p.m. and we had to transition to manual dispatch. CAD was restored about 2 a.m. and we have been operating normally since,' said APD. Denver7 has reached out to both the Douglas and Boulder County Sheriff offices.

8:25 A.M. | DENVER POLICE DEPARTMENT | DPD said officers were unable to use laptop services in patrol units but those services were restored Friday morning. Additionally, DPD said safety services were not experiencing impacts.

'DPD has continuity of operations plans in place for situations like this and we are using some of those contingency plans right now,' said DPD. 'The Department is working to restore supporting systems that currently remain offline.'

8:22 A.M. | ARAPAHOE, JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF | Both offices said neither were experiencing impacts Friday morning.

8:20 A.M. |COLORADO STATE PATROL | CSP reports while the dispatchers are seeing some issues there are no impacts to emergency services. Phones are still working and CSP is seeing no delays in responding to scenes.

7:43 A.M. |UC HEALTH | All services are operating as usual at all UCHealth locations.

7:42 A.M. |DENVER HEALTH | Hospital services were seeing 'minimal impacts' on operations and the hospital continued to run normally. 'No critical systems were impacted,' said Denver Health.

