Worldwide IT outage grounding flights at DIA, leaving passengers stranded

DENVER — The global technology outage grounded some flights at Denver International Airport early Friday morning.

The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved. Monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td

for updates. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 19, 2024

DIA posted on the social media site X just after 4:15 a.m. saying economy parking lots experienced issues with dispensing tickets and the lots were closed. But garages remained open.

Due to third party technical issues, various airlines are impacted. Please check with your carrier before leaving for DEN. Economy lots are experiencing ticket dispensing issues and are currently closed. Garages remain open. Updates to follow. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 19, 2024

The economy lots reopened around an hour later.

By 5:45 a.m., travelers looking at the departures page on DIA's website, still saw nothing updated to reflect delays — possibly due to the tech issues. It was a similar case on FlightAware.

The site only reported 95 delays and 45 cancellations in and out of DIA at 5:53 a.m.

Delta Airlines posted on the social media site X it paused its global flight schedule Friday morning due to the technology issues impacting several airlines and business around the world.

Delta has paused its global flight schedule this morning due to a vendor technology issue that is impacting several airlines and businesses around the world. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume operations. — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) July 19, 2024

"Customers with flights scheduled for Friday should continue checking their flight status via the Fly Delta app and delta.com," the airline said.

Delta said it would issue a travel waiver that would allow customers scheduled to travel Friday morning to manage changes to their itinerary via delta.com or the Fly Delta app.

American Airlines said the company re-established operations just before 4 a.m.

Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5:00 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. — americanair (@AmericanAir) July 19, 2024

However, just before 6 a.m., there were long lines at DIA's American Airlines check-in counter.

Incredibly long lines at the @AmericanAir check-in counter at @DENAirport amid global IT outages - those blue screens say it all! @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/MB12vzGFax — Adria Iraheta (@AdriaOnAir) July 19, 2024

Colorado Springs Airport posted on X just before 6 a.m. that all airlines were operational but experiencing some delays and cancellations. The airport asked travelers to contact their airline directly for any changes in flight status.

We’ve been made aware of a communications outage that has impacted flights globally. All airlines are operational but experiencing some delays / cancellations. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airline directly for any changes in flight status. — Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) July 19, 2024

The outage started late Thursday night. United States Secretary of State Pete Buttigieg made a statement on the social media site X Thursday just before 10:15 a.m. regarding the impacts to Frontier Airlines. But he hadn't made any comment as of 7:05 a.m. Friday.

We are monitoring technical issues at Frontier Airlines leading to cancellations and delays across their network. Our department will hold Frontier, and all airlines, to their responsibilities to meet the needs of passengers.⁰⁰Visit https://t.co/fNoKsjoNQV to know your rights. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 19, 2024

Police departments across the U.S. have reported that the outage has affected their 911 service, according to Scripps News.

The Colorado Springs 911 Emergency Communications Center was one of them. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported the impacts on the social media site X, saying in part:

"It’s important to emphasize CSFD is continuing to respond to all emergencies. 9-1-1 phone lines and department radios are NOT affected and regular patrols remain active in the city. We want to remind community members to still call 9-1-1 for any life-threatening situation or crime in progress. Drivers involved in any serious traffic accidents involving death or serious injuries requiring medical attention, or if alcohol or impairment is suspected, should still call 9-1-1. However, if all drivers are present with a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and insurance information and there is no property damage or injury, you can report the accident within 72 hours online."

⚠️MICROSOFT WINDOWS FAILURE⚠️



The Colorado Springs 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Center is currently impacted by the global Microsoft Windows failure and related CrowdStrike issue. It’s important to emphasize CSFD is continuing to respond to all emergencies. 9-1-1 phone lines… — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 19, 2024

But the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told Denver7 there were no impacts as of 5:50 a.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office also said they're not aware of any issues.

Colorado State Patrol dispatch told Denver7 there were some impacts, but emergency services are not. Phones were still working and CSP was not seeing any delays in response.

Denver Police Department said the outage did not impact fundamental safety services, such as the ability for officers to respond to calls. However, DPD sent Denver7 a statement that said in part:

"The primary impact to DPD patrol operations was that officers were unable to use the laptop terminals in patrol vehicles, and those systems have been restored. During that time, reports that are typically created by officers and submitted electronically were being done as paper reports. The Department is working to restore supporting systems that currently remain offline."

The disruption stems from a reported defect with a Microsoft Windows update sent out, according to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. One of the company's main products is CrowdStrike Falcon, described on its website as a platform that protects against possible cybersecurity threats.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the IT issues causing the worldwide Microsft outage were identified and "a fix has been deployed." Kurtz stressed, the outage was not caused by a security incident or cyberattack.

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

Mac and Linux users were not impacted, according to Kurtz.