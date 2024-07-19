Watch Now
Worldwide IT outage grounding flights at DIA, leaving passengers stranded

A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 19, 2024

DENVER — The global technology outage grounded some flights at Denver International Airport early Friday morning.

DIA posted on the social media site X just after 4:15 a.m. saying economy parking lots experienced issues with dispensing tickets and the lots were closed. But garages remained open.

The economy lots reopened around an hour later.

By 5:45 a.m., travelers looking at the departures page on DIA's website, still saw nothing updated to reflect delays — possibly due to the tech issues. It was a similar case on FlightAware.

The site only reported 95 delays and 45 cancellations in and out of DIA at 5:53 a.m.

Delta Airlines posted on the social media site X it paused its global flight schedule Friday morning due to the technology issues impacting several airlines and business around the world.

"Customers with flights scheduled for Friday should continue checking their flight status via the Fly Delta app and delta.com," the airline said.

Delta said it would issue a travel waiver that would allow customers scheduled to travel Friday morning to manage changes to their itinerary via delta.com or the Fly Delta app.

American Airlines said the company re-established operations just before 4 a.m.

However, just before 6 a.m., there were long lines at DIA's American Airlines check-in counter.

Colorado Springs Airport posted on X just before 6 a.m. that all airlines were operational but experiencing some delays and cancellations. The airport asked travelers to contact their airline directly for any changes in flight status.

The outage started late Thursday night. United States Secretary of State Pete Buttigieg made a statement on the social media site X Thursday just before 10:15 a.m. regarding the impacts to Frontier Airlines. But he hadn't made any comment as of 7:05 a.m. Friday.

Police departments across the U.S. have reported that the outage has affected their 911 service, according to Scripps News.

The Colorado Springs 911 Emergency Communications Center was one of them. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported the impacts on the social media site X, saying in part:

"It’s important to emphasize CSFD is continuing to respond to all emergencies. 9-1-1 phone lines and department radios are NOT affected and regular patrols remain active in the city. We want to remind community members to still call 9-1-1 for any life-threatening situation or crime in progress. Drivers involved in any serious traffic accidents involving death or serious injuries requiring medical attention, or if alcohol or impairment is suspected, should still call 9-1-1. However, if all drivers are present with a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and insurance information and there is no property damage or injury, you can report the accident within 72 hours online."

But the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told Denver7 there were no impacts as of 5:50 a.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office also said they're not aware of any issues.

Colorado State Patrol dispatch told Denver7 there were some impacts, but emergency services are not. Phones were still working and CSP was not seeing any delays in response.

Denver Police Department said the outage did not impact fundamental safety services, such as the ability for officers to respond to calls. However, DPD sent Denver7 a statement that said in part:

"The primary impact to DPD patrol operations was that officers were unable to use the laptop terminals in patrol vehicles, and those systems have been restored. During that time, reports that are typically created by officers and submitted electronically were being done as paper reports. The Department is working to restore supporting systems that currently remain offline."

The disruption stems from a reported defect with a Microsoft Windows update sent out, according to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. One of the company's main products is CrowdStrike Falcon, described on its website as a platform that protects against possible cybersecurity threats.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the IT issues causing the worldwide Microsft outage were identified and "a fix has been deployed." Kurtz stressed, the outage was not caused by a security incident or cyberattack.

Mac and Linux users were not impacted, according to Kurtz.

IT outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets around the world

