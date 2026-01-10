Bipartisan House vote extends ACA subsidies as Coloradans face premium hikes

DENVER — As Coloradans confront soaring health costs, a bipartisan House vote Thursday moved to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and avert widespread coverage losses.

These tax credits expired at the end of 2025. As a result, about 225,000 Coloradans insured through the ACA marketplace are expected to see increases this year, while 75,000 may lose health coverage.

“I felt like all hope was lost, and like I was going to meet my demise in 2026,” said Andrew Ellis, a Denver resident who says he's been insured through the ACA marketplace for years. “It was a life or death decision: Am I going to pay for insurance? Or am I going to pay for rent and food?”

In October, Ellis was notified that the cost for his current healthcare plan would go from $18 a month to $650.

“I had chest pains, a complete panic attack,” Ellis recalled. “It was very scary. I'm autistic. That was a really hard pill to swallow."

Ellis said he has had a “very manageable premium for years,” noting it’s been under $20. But this notification “felt like the rug was pulled out from under" him.

After contacting a broker, he brought the cost down to $66 by switching plans.

He switched from a silver plan to a "standard plan, now with higher deductibles and premiums.

“She (broker) was not hopeful about it getting under $100; she was prepping me for like, $200 $300 a month premium, and still extremely scary. So, we were both shocked when $66 came through,” Ellis remembered.

But the $66 is still nearly four times what he usually pays.

“Reality set in. I'm still gonna have to adjust my budget. It's still a huge increase. I was grateful for the decrease, but in the long run, it is an increase," Ellis said.

To better understand how widespread these challenges are, Denver7 sat down with Adam Fox, deputy director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, who emphasized that many are in the same boat as Ellis.

“What we're seeing across the board nationally is more people are choosing health plans that don't provide as much coverage or protection for them,” he explained. “So they may have been enrolled in a silver or gold level plan, and more are shifting to bronze or silver to try to lower their premiums, but that means that they're exposed to much higher out-of-pocket costs."

For those able to keep coverage, Fox says sacrifices remain necessary.

“I think it's really important to think about the trade-offs that they're having to make to do that," Fox said. "It means that they're going to have far less in their pocket to cover food or rent or other needs, and that is going to really put a strain on their financial stability and our economy more broadly."

Ellis and others are still learning to live with that strain.

“It's done its job for 15 years. It's made healthcare affordable. As I said, it was the first time I had healthcare as an adult on my own, and it's the only way I've ever been able to afford it,” Ellis said. “This doesn't have to be like this. No matter how bad the ACA comes off to somebody, it has helped people. It really has."

On top of the recent changes to his premium, Ellis says another reason he reached out to Denver7 was a lack of information from Connect for Health Colorado, which said in a statement that it has been communicating for more than a year about expected premium changes:

Connect for Health Colorado is committed to increasing access, affordability and choice for individuals, families and small employers purchasing health insurance in Colorado. An important part of that commitment is informed and transparent communication. Connect for Health Colorado has been communicating with customers, stakeholders and the media about the anticipated changes due to the expiration of the enhanced Premium Tax Credits (ePTC) since early 2025. Communications were provided via customer emails, e-newsletters, website postings, media releases and briefings and meetings with key groups. In addition, customers received renewal letters at the end of October with projected APTC and premiums for 2026 based on their current plan and info.



The rates for all 2026 health insurance plans offered through Connect for Health Colorado factored in the anticipated loss of the ePTC. There have been no increases or changes since these rates were published on Nov. 1, 2025. Connect for Health Colorado also launched an enhanced online Estimate & Explore Tool and encourages customers to “shop” to ensure that they find the best plan to meet their needs at the most affordable price. In addition, a statewide network of certified brokers and assisters who speak 22 languages is available to help customers free of charge. Customers can connect with these enrollment specialists by clicking Get Expert Help at www.connectforhealthco.com and arrange for an in-person or virtual meeting.



Connect for Health Colorado is the only place where Coloradans can get financial help to purchase health insurance, and an estimated 65% of customers will qualify for financial help for plan year 2026. More than half – 58% – of customers who currently receive financial assistance will have at least one 2026 plan option with an estimated net premium under $10 per month.



The final day for Open Enrollment for Plan Year 2026 through Connect for Health Colorado is January 15, 2026. If Congress votes to extend ePTC, Connect for Health Colorado customers will have the opportunity to “shop again” so they can determine if the plan they selected is their best option or if they’d like to change to a different plan.

Fox notes that people have until January 15 to enroll for ACA marketplace coverage, but says that as enhanced tax credits expire, it will be "much harder" to find affordable plans.

The bill now proceeds to another vote in the Senate, where it is not expected to pass in its current form.