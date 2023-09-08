Beautiful weather for CU's home opener against Nebraska; Broncos fans, prepare for Sunday rain

DENVER — Colorado football fans heading to either the CU game in Boulder on Saturday or the Broncos matchup on Sunday will enjoy a mixed-bag of weather.

Outdoor conditions on Saturday will be beautiful for fans at CU’s home opener against Nebraska, says Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

“By about 10 o’clock, right around kick-off, expect to see a lot of sunshine and a beautiful start to the day. It’s going to be extremely comfortable in the morning,” said Hidalgo.

Expect around 75 degrees and mostly sunny skies then warming into the low 80s by around 1 p.m. near the end of the game with some cloud cover rolling through.

CU Boulder says gates for the Buffs vs. Cornhuskers game open at 8 a.m.with the pregame tailgating party starting at 7 a.m.

Temps around that time should be near 60 degrees with no rainfall in sight.

Boulder weather: Hourly temps for Saturday at Folsom Field.

7 a.m. - 60 degrees

8 a.m. - 64 degrees

9 a.m. - 69 degrees

10 a.m. - 74 degrees

11 a.m. - 77 degrees

Noon - 81 degrees

1 p.m. - 83 degrees

Denver7

While Saturday will be beautiful, expect a bigger weather change to roll through on Sunday as the Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

“For the Broncos game on Sunday, make sure you layer up, have a poncho and if you’re out there tailgating might want to cover up,” said Hidalgo. “We’re going to see some upper 60s by around 11 a.m. with a chance for scattered thunderstorms and showers with highs around 75 degrees just before kickoff at 2 p.m.”

Official kickoff for the Broncos game is at 2:25 p.m.

For fans getting to the game early, parking lots, except for Lot C will open 4.5 hours before kickoff.

Lot C will be open at 8 a.m. for the 2:25 kickoff, according to the team.