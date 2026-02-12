Bandimere Speedway eyes new home in Weld County after more than six decades in Morrison

HUDSON, Colo. — After 65 years of drag racing in Morrison, Bandimere Speedway is looking to build a new track in Weld County near the small town of Hudson.

The family-owned business is seeking to develop land just off Interstate 76, marking a significant change for the community of 1,600 residents.

Denver7 Pictured: The proposed Bandimere site in Weld County

The zoning proposal was presented at the town's Planning Commission meeting during a standing room-only meeting Wednesday night.

For longtime Hudson resident Linda Pavelka, the project represents an opportunity for growth in a town that doesn't even have a grocery store.

"You realize it's good for the community and it's good for it to grow," Pavelka said.



Do you live in the area and want to share your thoughts about this potential project? Email Claire.Lavezzorio@Denver7.com

However, not everyone is enthusiastic about the proposal. Concerns have been raised about potential noise, odor and light pollution that could come with the racing facility.

"We want to be good neighbors, but we are worried about the welfare of our hens," said a representative of Opal Foods, a farm that borders that proposed site.

Denver7 Pictured: Town of Hudson Planning Commission meeting

Right now, the proposed site holds agricultural zoning, which would need to change to accommodate racing operations.

During Wednesday's presentation, we learned the Bandimere family anticipates hosting 20 major events annually between April and October if the project moves forward. But the zoning application represents just the first step in what will be a lengthy development process.

Denver7

In an interview with Denver7, Hudson Town Manager Bryce Lange acknowledged significant infrastructure planning will be required.

"There's a lot of conversations regarding how we're going to handle transportation, what improvements have to be made to Colorado 52 or to County Road 49," he said.

If the town's planning commission approves the zoning application, it will head to full council for consideration.

Hudson was also identified as a possible location for a new federal immigration detention facility run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as our partners at The Denver Post reported last month.