Protesters decry ICE’s new immigration detention facility planned for northern Colorado

HUDSON — Scores of demonstrators lined up outside a defunct private prison in northern Colorado on Jan. 21 then filled the Town Council’s chambers as they protested U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s plans to turn the facility into a detention center.

The prison in the small Weld County town of Hudson, about 30 miles northeast of Denver, was identified by ICE last year as a likely site of a new federal immigration detention facility.

“These are our neighbors,” Sydney Engel, who lives in nearby Fort Lupton, told the Hudson Town Council of the immigrants being apprehended by ICE. “It’s hard, but I won’t stand here and let my voice not be heard, especially living so close to this community.”

After nearly three hours of public comment from Coloradans opposing an ICE facility in Hudson, Mayor Joe Hammock said, “Public comment is closed. Let’s move on.”

