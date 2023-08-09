Authorities ID man killed in Denver police shooting

DENVER — The medical examiner’s office identified on Wednesday the man killed in a police shooting in Denver over the weekend.

Brandon Cole, 36, was shot and killed by Denver police during a domestic violence call.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Cedar Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

The department said neighbors called police after a man was seen assaulting a woman and a child.

“Officers arrived on scene, arrived on scene pretty quickly, and saw a female on the ground,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said during a press conference.

Thomas said the suspect was agitated and began aggressively approaching officers, who were giving the suspect commands to stop.

“He continued his very aggressive advance toward the officers. One officer then deployed a taser. It was ineffective,” Thomas said. “He continued his advance toward the officers and one officer did fire their duty weapon, striking the individual who went down.”

Thomas said Cole was transported to the hospital where was pronounced deceased. The female victim declined transport to the hospital, Thomas said. No officers were injured.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Denver Homicide and the Colorado State Patrol will conduct a joint investigation.