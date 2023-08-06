Denver police shoot, kill man during domestic violence call

DENVER — Police in Denver shot and killed a man during a domestic violence call Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Cedar Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

The department said neighbors called police after a man was seen assaulting a woman and a child. Officers quickly arrived on scene.

“Officers arrived on scene, arrived on scene pretty quickly, and saw a female on the ground,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said during a press conference.

Thomas said the suspect was agitated and began aggressively approaching officers, who were giving the suspect commands to stop.

“He continued his very aggressive advance toward the officers. One officer then deployed a taser. It was ineffective,” Thomas said. “He continued his advance toward the officers and one officer did fire their duty weapon, striking the individual who went down.”

Thomas said the suspect was transported to the hospital where was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

The female victim declined transport to the hospital, Thomas said. No officers were injured.

It’s unclear if the suspect was armed.

“So, I think that is going to be under investigation at this time. We have not recovered a weapon,” Thomas said. “We understand that the officer perceived this individual was moving toward him in an aggressive manner.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Denver Homicide and the Colorado State Patrol will conduct a joint investigation.