Aurora police investigating third deadly shooting in two days

Investigators said the homicides appeared to be unrelated.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 16:27:55-05

AURORA, Colo. – Police are investigating the third fatal shooting in Aurora in two days after a man was discovered with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Aurora police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Nome Street around 1 a.m. Friday and found the wounded 29-year-old man.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner, police said.

Two other deadly shootings were reported on Thursday.

A 33-year-old man was found shot in west Aurora in the 12100 block of East Ford Avenue at around 10 a.m. Police said the victim later died at the hospital.

In a separate deadly shooting on Thursday, Aurora police said a victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the 12200 block of East Florida Avenue at around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators said the homicides appeared to be unrelated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

