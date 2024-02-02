Man fatally shot on Ford Avenue in west Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in west Aurora Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 12100 block of East Ford Avenue just after 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving actions until medical personnel arrived, Aurora police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, Aurora PD said. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora police said this shooting is not related to the fatal shooting that occurred on Florida Avenue Thursday afternoon.