1 person died in shooting Wednesday morning near Paris Street and North Del Mar Circle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning near Paris Street and North Del Mar Circle, Aurora police tweeted.

The shooting happened just around 4:39 a.m. when Aurora police officers found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR, but the victim died at the scene, according to APD.

CSI and Major Crime Homicide Unite detectives are at the scene looking =into what happened more.

While details are still limited at this time, APD said the investigation is active and on going.

August 23, 2023