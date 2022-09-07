Watch Now
Aurora man sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

DENVER — A 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing his girlfriend in April 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.

Marcos Gutierrez pleaded guilty on June 24 to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the April 11, 2020, murder of his girlfriend, who Denver7 is not naming because she is a victim of domestic violence.

The incident happened at the Amber Apartments, along the 1940 block of North Peoria Street in Aurora. Police and prosecutors say Gutierrez was using LSD inside the apartment and was looking for weapons.

He found a knife in the kitchen, and as his girlfriend came out of the bathroom, he used it to slit her throat. She died after being taken to a hospital.

“This was a horrific and gruesome crime,” said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason. “Our hearts go out to the victim and her family. I hope this sentence today will give them some measure of closure and peace.”

