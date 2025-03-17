Aurora firefighters responding to 2 grass fires as red flag warning continues until 7 p.m.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora firefighters are responding to two grass fires within city limits as strong winds continue to blow around the Front Range on Monday.

The wind speed in the area on Monday afternoon reached 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, resulting in conditions prime for fires spreading in dry vegetation, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue posted on social media that its firefighters were working at a vegetation fire within Jewell Wetlands Park, which is along S. Potomac Street. The flames are burning in trees within the park.

A map of this first fire's location is below.

It is about two acres.

Around 4:13 p.m., the department said they had stopped the fire's progress and were working on containing it and extinguishing the burning trees. This will be "an extended operation," the department said.

This fire is not threatening any structures in the area, but smoke and large flames are visible, the department said. No injuries have been reported. The cause is under investigation.

Aurora Fire Rescue shared the below video of the fire scene at the Jewell Wetlands.

Aurora firefighters respond to grass fire within Jewell Wetlands Park

The fire department also responded to a wildland fire in the open space along the 8000 block of S. Kewaunee Street, just northwest of the intersection of S. Sampson Gulch Way and S. Powhaton Road.

This second fire was first announced on social media at 3:45 p.m. As of 4:30 p.m., it is under control.

Here is where this fire was burning:



This fire was estimated at two to three acres, AFR said. South Metro Fire Rescue assisted with this fire.

Around 4:15 p.m., Aurora firefighters said they had stopped the fire's progress. About 15 minutes later, it was under control. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Below is a look at the scene of this second fire and how close it came to homes.

Aurora firefighters gain control of grass fire along S. Kewaunee Street

These Aurora fires are about a 30-minute drive apart.

The Red Cross said it is monitoring both incidents and has resources ready in case evacuations are ordered.

A grass fire also broke out in Larimer County earlier in the day, forcing mandatory and voluntary evacuations. Both have been lifted and that fire is now 100% contained.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said high winds will keep a red flag warning in place until 7 p.m. Hear more of her forecast in the video below.

High fire danger across eastern Colorado Monday

This is a developing story and will be updated.