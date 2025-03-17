Mandatory evacuations ordered north of Dry Creek Reservoir in Berthoud due to 'fast moving grass fire'

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents north of Dry Creek Reservoir in Berthoud Monday afternoon due to a "fast moving grass fire" west of town.

The 8e Fire forced the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management to order mandatory evacuations for the 5300 block of W. County Road 8E at around 1:39 p.m. Monday.

Residents who live between County Road 23 on the east, going west to County Roud 31; and between Homer Rd on the north south to County Road 6 were ordered to evacuate. The evacuation orders also included addresses on Malibu and Sherman Dr.

County Road 23, which was closed to traffic, reopened from County Road 8 to County Road 14, deputies said at around 3:07 p.m. County Road 8E was still closed westbound.

Poudre Valley REA, the energy company that services the area, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that they may shut off power lines in the area should first responders request it, to prevent more wildfires from sparking due to wind gusts that are expected to die down by about 7 p.m.

The map below shows the evacuation zone as reported by the Larimer County OEM

A large animal evacuation zone was set up at The Ranch Events Complex, located at 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland.

Fire officials from Loveland, Larimer County, Front Range, Longmont, Thompson Valley were assisting the Berthoud Fire Protection District in battling the blaze. A Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) has been ordered, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Few details about the blaze were immediately available, but residents looking for updates were urged to text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.