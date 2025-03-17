It's going to be a warm start to the week! We'll see 40s and 50s early Monday morning for the commute, with low 70s by mid-afternoon. Monday's high temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer than normal for mid March!

Design by Landon Haaf

The winds will kick up and that will unfortunately lead to high fire danger across all of eastern Colorado. A red flag warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and remains in place until 7 p.m.

These stronger winds are due to the next storm that's set to roll through Colorado starting Tuesday. Snow will develop in the mountains on Tuesday and we'll see a rain/snow mix across the plains Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in the mountains and remains in effect until early Wednesday morning. Our mountains west of the Continental Divide could see around 6 to 12 inches of snow, with those heavier totals above 10,000 feet. Right now, it looks like we could see 1 to 4 inches of snow for the Denver metro area and eastern plains by early Wednesday. There could be some tricky travel on the far Eastern Plains where the winds are going to kick up along with a few pockets of heavier snow.

The storm will push east on Wednesday, but it will be a chilly one. Highs will be about 25 to 30 degrees colder than what we'll see Monday.

Temperatures will rebound toward the end of the week, but we'll see a chance of light showers as we head into the weekend.

High fire danger across eastern Colorado Monday

