Aurora Fire Rescue and Boulder Fire-Rescue will send crew, engine to LA fires on Friday

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue and Boulder Fire-Rescue will send a crew and fire engine to the Los Angeles area wildfires after receiving a request for help on Friday morning.

More than 150,000 people in the densely populated Los Angeles area remain under evacuation order for the wildfires, which have destroyed more than 10,000 structures and killed 10 people, according to the Associated Press. AccuWeather, a private firm that provides weather data, estimated the financial impact to be between $135 billion and $150 billion, the AP reported.

Ethan Swope/AP Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Around the country, fire departments are standing by for the call to help. Here in Colorado, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control as well as the Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department have already sent crews and resources.

Aurora Fire Rescue and Boulder Fire-Rescue both got that same call on Friday morning.

Denver7

Aurora said it will deploy a Type 3 brush engine — Aurora Fire Brush Engine 13 — and a crew, who are set to leave shortly after 1 p.m.

Brush Engine 13 has been used in a slew of other emergencies, which have included the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County last summer and pulling ambulances out of snow during a storm in March 2024.

Boulder Fire-Rescue said it is sending a Type 3 engine with four firefighters.

Boulder Fire-Rescue

As of 12:30 p.m. MT, here's where containment stands for the California fires:



Palisades: 8%

Eaton: 3%

Kenneth: 35%

Hurst: 37%

Lidia: 75%

CalFire

Click here for the latest emergency information on the fires.

Below is the latest update on the LA-area wildfires.

Latest on California fires in LA area (via AP)

Denver7 will speak with the Aurora crew this afternoon. Check back for updates.