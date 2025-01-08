Colorado fire agencies preparing to assist with California wildfires

DENVER — As Colorado deals with bone-chilling temperatures and snow, fires continue to rage across Southern California.

At least 70,000 people have evacuated and at least two people were killed.

Officials said more than 1,000 structures have burned in the fires. The largest of the fires is the Palisades Fire, which has grown to about 12,000 acres in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Denver7 is speaking to Colorado agencies, some of whom have already been called to help battle the flames. While others say, they haven’t been asked to assist yet but are on standby in case they’re needed.

Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control said they are sending one of their Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) to California on Wednesday afternoon.

Ethan Swope/AP People watch as the Eaton Fire engulfs a structure Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The MMA can provide critical intelligence, images and communication capabilities. It can aid in making sound tactical decisions and improving the efficiency of the fire response.

Jeff Rasmussen, the MMA’s Program Manager said the aircraft helps battle fires in a unique way.

"When you're on the ground on a fire, you're only seeing what's in front of you, and so what we provide is a full picture of what that fire is doing and what's going on," Rasmussen said.

He said the aircraft does this by utilizing infrared technology.

“With the infrared camera, one of our biggest advantages with that is, we're able to see through smoke, right? And so the naked eye can't see through smoke and be able to determine exactly where a fire perimeter is or which way it's progressing. And so we're able to do that with our infrared camera and map specifically where that fire edge is, you know, in relation to homes, structures or values at risk,” he added.

The fast-growing fire, Rasmussen said, is being highly influenced by the winds. “As far as wildfire goes, it's probably, you know, worst case scenario,” he said.

Denver7 also spoke with Westminster Fire, crews there have not been requested to assist in California but are available.

Emily Peek, with Westminster Fire said they have 21 members on their wildland team that are deployable.

“If our team is requested, they have a two to three hour window where they have to activate for deployment. They then have to get to the other state as quickly as possible. Usually that's driving with one of our apparatuses. But occasionally we will fly out the members as well. They then will be on a 14 day deployment, but can be extended up to 21 days,” Peek said.

Chris Pizzello/AP A cyclist pedals past a burning structure on Lake Avenue, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the downtown Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Although Peek added that it’s more likely they’d be sent to other states first – that have already been called to California.

“California has a really robust wildland program where they're able to use a lot of in-state resources. If it exceeds that capability, they would first contact the surrounding states, and then it's more likely that Westminster would be contacted to visit those surrounding states, to be on a backfill situation there,” Peek said.

Colorado crews that are heading to California now with the infrared technology said, they’re prepared to stay as long as needed and will check to see what other support is needed.



