Aurora Fire crews walk half-mile in floodwaters to rescue stranded man

AURORA, Colo. — A man called 911 early Friday morning to report he was stranded in his vehicle and needed help due to rising floodwaters near Box Elder Creek.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it received the call for help around 1:15 a.m. near 56th Avenue and Jackson Gap Street.

First responders were faced with treacherous conditions having to walk nearly a half-mile in the flood waters to reach the scene and help the man, according to a release.

Crews reported the truck was difficult to locate due to the swift-changing conditions.

Aurora Fire Rescue’s Swift Water Team sent in two rescuers aided by crews along the shore to reach and rescue the stranded man. Emergency crews said by the time they reached the truck, water had risen above the door's threshold and they were able to safely rescue the man, the release said.

There were no injuries.

The man had been reportedly seen in the area for several days before the flooding began, according to AFR.

As flooding persists, emergency operations, local police, and fire organizations in Colorado continue to urge motorists to avoid rising water and never drive around a road closure barricade.

There have been dozens of reported road closures due to flooding over the past 24 hours in the Denver metro and surrounding areas including northeastern Colorado.

Numerous flood warnings are in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas including at Sand Creek in Adams and Denver Counties.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said to expect ongoing flooding conditions in northern Denver, western Aurora and southwest Commerce City along Sand Creek.

A flood warning is also in effect until 3 p.m. Friday for Big Dry Creek from Thornton and Westminster downstream to the confluence with South Platte River, the NWS said.

Small stream flooding is also expected along a portion of Cherry Creek near Parker to Cherry Creek reservoir as a flood warning is also in effect for that area until 3 p.m. Friday.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Denver metro, northern foothills stretching to Fort Collins and Colorado’s northeast plains through at least Noon