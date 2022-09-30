Aurora businesses struggling after explosion at nearby apartment building

AURORA, Colo. — It’s been nearly three weeks since hundreds of people were forced from their homes due to an explosion at an Aurora apartment building. With no word on when the building will re-open, nearby businesses say they’re struggling with the diminished customer traffic.

It’s been more than a month since Gina DiTullio opened her bakery and bistro, Gina’s Kitchen, which is part of Parkside Eatery, a mini food hall featuring restaurants and a bar. She says it’s been a month filled with ups and downs following the explosion at Aurora’s Parkside Collective apartments. The explosion injured three people and displaced more than 300 residents.

“Since then, we’ve been very, very slow,” said DiTullio. “It’s been sad and hard that the customers we’ve gotten to know are no longer with us.”

The lack of customers is, in turn, making it more difficult to buy the products they need due to the lack of money coming in. Plus, those necessary products are now more expensive due to inflation.

The City of Aurora says the Parkside Eatery project was part of one big plan that included the apartments, with the goal of enticing residents by having restaurants just feet away.

A few doors down, The Hallal Guys general manager Jesus Aguirre says things have been quieter since everyone moved out of the nearby apartments.

“These guys are loyal customers. They’re here for dinner, early. Got to know them on a first name basis and stuff,” he said.

Aguirre says the drop in business has put a strain on the wallet. Meanwhile, the owner of Hallal and the bar inside Parkside Eatery told Denver7 the apartment building was a major source of customers.

Parkside Collective management says it could take months before anyone can move back in. Until then, DiTullio is staying positive.

“I am an optimist. It will turn around eventually, but it wasn’t how we planned to do things,” she said.

Parkside Collective told Denver7 nearly everyone has moved out of the building and regained possession of their belongings. Residents have also been released from rental payment obligations.

Local officials are still working to determine the cause of the explosion.