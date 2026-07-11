DENVER — As we head into near record-breaking heat this weekend and hot temperatures next week, you may also see an increase in your utility bill.

“The more you can limit the amount that you're cranking the AC, the more that you will prevent those really high bills that come up later,” said Amy Brown, the Director of Community Programs with Energy Outreach Colorado.

▶️ In the video player below, Brown shared with Denver7 some tips for keeping that bill down as temperatures rise.

As temperatures rise, organization shares how to keep utility bill low

“For Xcel Energy customers, there are the peak hours between 5 and 9pm. Those are not applicable during the weekend” she said.

She adds that next week, those peak hours are going to be something people want to watch out for.

“Try and pre-cool your home before that 5o'clock and then maybe bump the AC temperatures up after that point to mitigate those really high bills because those are the peak hours when you're going to get charged more,” she suggested.

Brown also outlined some of the resources the non-profit offers including a past due bill payment assistance, which she notes is the organization’s largest program, community solar program for Xcel customer, and free installation for households that qualify.

“If your home does not have AC, that might be an option in the future that would include an efficient heat heating source and cooling source,” she explained.

Brown tells Denver7, that she actually does not use AC in her household, rather an evaporative cooler, which she says is a more affordable option.

“It's a pretty simple machine, but it works pretty well”.

“It actually keeps our house fairly cool. We have a number of fans running at the same time and trying to pull that air, the cool air through,” she added.

Brown says they do expect to see an increase in people seeking resources, but adds that the organization tends to run lower on funds during the summer months because more people tend to apply for assistance in the winter months.

She notes that utility companies may also provide support for households if needed.

“...for tips, for payment plans, for if anyone is on medical devices. Most of the electric utilities have some kind of program to prevent shutoffs or help those folks if they're running medical devices or need things like AC,” she said.